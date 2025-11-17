Ukraine to receive US LNG via Greece this winter amid escalating conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is set to start importing vital U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) this winter through a pipeline running across the Balkans, as the country braces for another harsh winter amid ongoing Russian attacks. The agreement was announced following a meeting in Athens between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece has been increasing the capacity of its LNG terminals to help replace Russian gas in the region, with Mitsotakis calling the country “an energy security provider” for Ukraine.

The European Commission plans to ban all Russian gas imports to EU member states by the end of 2027, citing that revenue from such sales funds Russia’s war. Zelensky confirmed that deliveries of American LNG would begin in January, noting that the imports are essential to compensate for the destruction of Ukraine’s own gas infrastructure. Ukraine has allocated nearly €2 billion ($2.3 billion) for these imports through European Commission-backed loans, Ukrainian banks, and support from European partners, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The Soviet-era Trans-Balkan pipeline will carry the LNG through Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria before reaching Ukraine. Zelensky, currently in France, also met President Emmanuel Macron to discuss air defence systems and inspect Rafale fighter jets, drones, and the headquarters of a planned multinational force that could oversee a future ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks continue to escalate. Overnight reports indicated six fatalities in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions, with Russian forces claiming control of three more villages. None of the claims could be independently verified. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine continues to rebuild despite repeated Russian destruction, highlighting the critical role of international energy support in sustaining the country through the conflict.

