Ukraine warns Europe unprepared for drone and robot warfare against Russia

A Magura V5 - a lethal advanced sea drone - developed and deployed by Ukraine in its war with Russia

A senior Ukrainian official has warned that Europe’s armies are not prepared to handle a new war involving "drones, machines, and robots," stating that Russia has "skyrocketed to space" with its advancements in military technology and ammunition production.

The stark warning came as Donald Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine following a fiery public altercation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. The US president said he wants Zelensky to show greater “commitment” to a peace deal, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

His dramatic intervention threw Sir Keir Starmer’s diplomatic efforts into chaos after he gathered 18 mostly European leaders at a summit on Sunday to shore up their borders and back Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Ukraine's frontline region of Kherson Oblast, said: “We truly appreciate and are very grateful to our American partners for the support Ukraine receives in its fight against Russia.

“If it does stop I think it will get much harder for us. Still we have no choice but to keep fighting for our country and independence no matter how many countries support us. I believe that the American people will continue to help Ukraine we share the same values: freedom and democracy - we are fighting for these values.”

He warned that any deal with Russia would “only be a temporary pause” for Moscow to regroup and that Europe’s armies were “not physically prepared” for a Russian assault that would surely come after.

Speaking to The Independent from London, Mr Prokudin said just as the Second World War heralded the advent of an entirely new form artillery attrition warfare - so Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ushered in the era of weaponised robots, advanced fibre-optic drones, and even battlefield lasers.

“The beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 [NATO and its allies] were ready for what was coming then. But during the last three years, Russia has skyrocketed up to space with its technology, innovation, and ammunition production. They are not ready for what Russia has.

“Every army in Europe has to prepare for the new war. It might sound arrogant, but no military in Europe or the United Kingdom is prepared for what is coming, for that kind of war. It’s a war between robots, machines, drones. It is not what people are used to.”

