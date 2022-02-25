Ukraine working on options for return of its citizens from Azerbaijan to their homeland: ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Ukraine is working on options for the return of its citizens from Azerbaijan to their homeland," Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevsky said at a press conference, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

"The consular division of the embassy is very actively involved in this issue. The main problem is that at the moment direct airlines cannot accept citizens because the airspace is closed. In addition, the same problem exists through the territory of Georgia, through the Black Sea. There are certain options, routes which we are working on. This is a complex issue. We do not have a common border. But there are alternative routes and we are working on them," he said.

