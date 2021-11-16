Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine's daily coronavirus death toll hits new maximum

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine's daily coronavirus death toll hits new maximum

Ukraine on Tuesday registered a new daily maximum coronavirus death toll, as 838 people died in the country in one day, raising the overall number of fatalities to 77,985, the country's Health Ministry said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

Over the same period, 16,308 cases were added to the country's tally, which currently stands at over 3.24 million, and 21,914 got better, bringing recoveries to 2.66 million.

Since the beginning of its vaccination campaign, more than 12.3 million people have been fully immunized against COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 5.1 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with over 253.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      