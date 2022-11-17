Ukraine's parliament extends martial law, general mobilization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted laws approving presidential decrees on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days, until February 19, 2023.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos party, said this in a post on Telegram, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

According to him, 294 MPs voted in favor of the law approving a presidential decree on the extension of martial law in Ukraine (No. 8189) and 297 MPs supported the law approving a presidential decree on the extension of general mobilization (No. 8190).

Zhelezniak specified that it is already the fifth time that the parliament votes to extend martial law and general mobilization.

News.Az