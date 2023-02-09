Ukraine’s president arrives in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday arrived in Brussels, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The Ukrainian president is expected to start his visit with an address at a special session of the European Parliament.

Zelenskyy will attend a special meeting of the European Council, where the first item on the agenda will be providing assistance to Ukraine.

Additional security measures have been taken in Brussels, which are usually applied during high-level meetings between European leaders.

