Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Poland

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday arrived in Poland to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of one of the largest Nazi death camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian president, Serhiy Nikiforov, News.Az reports, citing Ukrinform. “The President of Ukraine arrived in Poland to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The visit also includes bilateral meetings, in particular, with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron,” Nikiforov said.Earlier, the president, alongside rabbis and diplomats, honored the memory of men and women, adults and children – millions killed in the Holocaust.

News.Az