Ukrainian drone strike on Sochi kills one, damages homes

A reported Ukrainian drone strike hit the southern Russian city of Sochi overnight, killing one person and damaging several homes, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Tuesday.



Fragments from a downed drone struck a car, resulting in the fatality. Kondratyev noted that around six houses sustained damage to facades, roofs, windows, and fences. Emergency services are currently on site, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the incident, which has not been independently verified.

Sochi, located on Russia’s Black Sea coast, lies about 310 km from Ukraine and more than 500 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia.

The attack comes just days after Ukrainian drones struck a fuel pumping station in Vladimir Oblast on September 7 and targeted multiple oil facilities on September 5, including Rosneft’s largest refinery in Ryazan and an oil depot in occupied Luhansk.

