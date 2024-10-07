Ukrainian drone strike targets major oil depot in Crimea – VIDEO
The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a drone attack early Monday morning, October 7, striking an oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea."Ukrainian missile units, working with other defense forces, carried out the operation as part of ongoing efforts to weaken Russia’s military and economic infrastructure," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement , News.Az reports.
The target, identified as the Marine Oil Terminal, is Crimea's largest petroleum transshipment hub, with a storage capacity of 250,000 cubic meters.
At night, a #uav attack occurred in #Crimea, during which an oil depot in #Feodosia was struck.— News.Az (@news_az) October 7, 2024
The fire is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/blufat2PA1
This is not the first time Ukrainian drones have attacked the terminal. Crimea is home to two major oil depots, the second located in the occupied city of Sevastopol.
The strike triggered a large fire at the depot. Local authorities initially declared a man-made emergency, but later retracted the statement, calling it a "technical error."
Emergency services are currently working to extinguish the fire, and traffic has been blocked on streets surrounding the area. No casualties have been reported, according to Igor Tkachenko, head of Feodosia's administration, though residents reported hearing explosions prior to the blaze.