Russia claims to have downed 100 Ukrainian drones

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 101 Ukrainian drones over its territory overnight.

"One hundred and one Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by the air defense systems on duty," the ministry said, News.Az reports citing, Russian media. Fifty-three drones were downed over the Bryansk region, where the governor said there were no reports of damage or casualties.Eighteen went down over Krasnodar, neighboring Crimea.Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said falling debris from a drone "caused a fire that spread to explosive objects" in the Tikhoretsky district.Residents were evacuated but no casualties reported, he added on Telegram.Russia has recently announced shooting down Ukrainian drones almost daily in response to what Kyiv says are retaliatory strikes for Russian attacks during its offensive launched in February 2022.

