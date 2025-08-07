Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks overnight targeted multiple regions in southern Russia, including Krasnodar Krai and Volgograd Oblast, triggering fires and infrastructure damage, according to regional authorities.

In Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery after drone debris struck a gas and condensate processing unit. The blaze, classified as a Level 4 emergency, was extinguished by 8:21 AM local time. No casualties were reported at the refinery, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Slavyansk-on-Kuban, drone debris injured a civilian and reportedly caused a fire at military unit 61661, according to Telegram channel Astra. Authorities have not confirmed major destruction in the area.

In Novorossiysk, Russian forces intercepted a drone boat attack targeting the port city. Officials reported no injuries or damage.

Meanwhile, in Volgograd Oblast, drones struck two railway stations. A fire broke out at Surovikino station, and explosive experts are working to clear debris at Maxim Gorky station. Train services remain unaffected, and no injuries were reported.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed 82 drones were shot down overnight by air defense systems.

News.Az