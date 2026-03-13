Russian strikes kill 3, injure 27 across Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed at least three people and injured 27 others over the past day, Ukrainian regional authorities reported on Friday.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched an overnight assault involving an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 drones, including around 80 Shahed-type attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses said they intercepted 117 drones, preventing further damage in multiple regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, at least two people were killed and six others injured in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, near Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, three people were wounded during strikes on a village in the region, governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast killed a 32-year-old man and injured another man, aged 45, according to the regional military administration.

Meanwhile, in Chernihiv Oblast, a first-person view (FPV) drone targeted a civilian vehicle, wounding a 52-year-old man, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured during Russian attacks, including a 59-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian forces struck five districts using artillery, drones, guided aerial bombs (KABs), and a missile.

In the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, three more people were wounded during strikes on the city and nearby areas, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 civilians over the past day, governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Meanwhile, in Odesa Oblast, Russian drones targeted port infrastructure overnight. Regional governor Oleh Kiper said the attack caused no casualties.

Russia has intensified its use of drones and missiles in attacks across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Ukrainian air defense systems continue to intercept a large share of the incoming drones, though strikes still frequently cause damage to civilian areas and infrastructure.

Local authorities continue to urge residents in frontline regions to remain cautious as air raid alerts remain common across much of the country.

News.Az