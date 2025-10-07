Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, Feodosia oil terminal ablaze

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones carried out overnight strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea on October 6, targeting the Feodosia oil terminal, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

The General Staff said the terminal serves as a multifunctional hub for transferring oil and petroleum products between rail, sea, and road transport, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

As of October 7, the facility remains on fire, with flames spreading to oil tanks in the northern section of the depot.

Located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, the terminal is the largest oil storage facility in Crimea, with a capacity of up to 250,000 tons of fuel, much of which supplies Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces also targeted an ammunition depot belonging to a logistics battalion of Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army in Crimea. The outcomes of that strike are still under assessment.

News.Az