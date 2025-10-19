Ukrainian drones strike key Russian gas facility -VIDEO

Ukrainian drones have struck a major gas processing plant in southern Russia, sparking a fire, the Russian local governor reported, News.Az reports citing the TRT World.

The Orenburg plant, run by state-owned gas giant Gazprom and located in a region of the same name near the Kazakh border, is part of a production and processing complex that is one of the world's largest facilities of its kind, with an annual capacity of 45 billion cubic meters.

⚠#Orenburz plant to #Gazprom supplied gas from #Kazakhstan after UAV attack



According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Gazprom confirmed the fact of an “emergency situation” at the Orenburz Gas Processing Plant on the night of June 19, 2025. At the connection with the… pic.twitter.com/zMF82a1dgY — News.Az (@news_az) October 19, 2025

According to regional Gov. Yevgeny Solntsev, the drone strikes set fire to a workshop at the plant and damaged part of it.

Solntsev said there were no casualties.