Ukrainian foreign ministers arrives in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday embarked on a visit to Brussels to push for sixth package of sanctions on Russia, News.Az reports.

“I began my visit to Brussels to push for the sixth EU sanctions package on Russia which must include an oil embargo,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

The top diplomat said he also will discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine with his colleagues.

“I will also focus on further arms supplies and granting Ukraine EU candidate status. We believe Ukraine deserves an individual and merit based assessment,” he added.

News.Az