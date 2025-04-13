Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies information about Moscow-Kiev talks in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated in the Turkish media about direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on security issues in the Black Sea being held in Ankara on April 15-16 is not true.

This was reported by the host of the Ukrainian program "TSN. Week" Alla Mazur, citing the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga, News.Az reported.

“Andrey Sibiga stated that such a meeting was not planned,” the journalist noted.

News.Az