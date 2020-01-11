Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian media representatives to cover parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

A group of Ukrainian media representatives will visit Azerbaijan to cover the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9 in the country, AzerTag reports.

According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the visit of a large delegation of journalists is scheduled for early February.

Representatives of Ukrainian TV channels and news agencies will make news and video reportages on the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

