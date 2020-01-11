Ukrainian media representatives to cover parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
A group of Ukrainian media representatives will visit Azerbaijan to cover the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9 in the country, AzerTag reports.
According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the visit of a large delegation of journalists is scheduled for early February.
Representatives of Ukrainian TV channels and news agencies will make news and video reportages on the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.
News.Az