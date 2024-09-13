Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian president announces return of 49 POWs from Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that 49 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been successfully returned from Russia.

The president shared photographs of the returning soldiers and civilians, draped in Ukrainian flags, News.Az reports.

“Forty-nine Ukrainians are now home. These include warriors from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, and our civilians. Among them is Leniye Umerova, a young woman taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

He noted that more defenders of Azovstal have also been freed.

“Viktor Ivchuk, a military medic and Hero of Ukraine, is also back home,” the president stated.

"We must bring home every single one of our people, both military and civilian," Zelenskyy added.


News.Az 

