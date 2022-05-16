Ukrainian president to address Davos forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on May 23 via video-conferencing, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Zelenskyy noted that the upcoming forum will be especially important to Ukraine, as the issues of the post-war rebuilding of the state will be discussed.

“We are doing our best to fully gather the support of the world, and participation in the Davos Forum is one of the best opportunities for that," he added.

The World Economic Forum in Davos froze all relations with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

