Ukrainian president, UK PM hold phone talk

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the intensification of work on security guarantees for Kyiv with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Talked with Boris Johnson. Told about the situation on the front. Received confirmation of a new enhanced defense support package for Ukraine. Raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees. Jointly with Great Britain, we’re looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock ports,” Zelensky said on Twitter.


