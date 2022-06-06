Ukrainian president, UK PM hold phone talk
- 06 Jun 2022 12:19
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the intensification of work on security guarantees for Kyiv with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Monday, News.Az reports.
“Talked with Boris Johnson. Told about the situation on the front. Received confirmation of a new enhanced defense support package for Ukraine. Raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees. Jointly with Great Britain, we’re looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock ports,” Zelensky said on Twitter.