Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky phoned President Ilham Aliyev

On September 22, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state highlighted the measures taken in Ukraine and Azerbaijan to combat the pandemic.

During the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Azerbaijan was identified as Ukraine's strategic partner according to the country's new National Security Strategy.

President Ilham Aliyev also described Ukraine as a strategic partner for Azerbaijan.

The heads of state underlined the two countries' support of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the necessity of taking specific steps to expand cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport, investment, aviation, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian, and sports.

President Ilham Aliyev informed the Ukrainian President of Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan.

