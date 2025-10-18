UN aid chief warns of a "massive job" ahead after Gaza tour

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations' aid chief assessed the immense challenge of restoring dignity and hygiene to Palestinians struggling to survive in Gaza's devastation on Saturday, as Israel and Hamas continued to exchange bodies.

A convoy of white UN jeeps carried relief coordinator Tom Fletcher and his team through the twisted rubble of shattered homes to see a wastewater treatment plant in Sheikh Radwan, north of Gaza City, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



"I drove through here seven to eight months ago when most of these buildings were still standing and, to see the devastation -- this is a vast part of the city, just a wasteland -- and it's absolutely devastating to see," he told AFP.



The densely populated cities of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, have largely been reduced to ruins by two years of bombardment and intense fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army.



Just over a week since US President Donald Trump helped broker a truce, the main border crossing to Egypt has yet to be reopened, but hundreds of trucks roll in daily via Israeli checkpoints and aid is being distributed.



Hamas has returned the final 20 surviving hostages it was holding and has begun to hand over the remains of another 28 who died.



On Friday night, it turned over a body identified by Israel as Eliyahu Margalit, 75, who died in the October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war in Gaza.



On Saturday, in line with the terms of the ceasefire deal, Israel returned the bodies of 15 more Palestinians to Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.



Surveying the damaged pumping equipment and a grim lake of sewage at the Sheikh Radwan wastewater plant, Fletcher said the task ahead for the UN and aid agencies was a "massive, massive job".



The British diplomat said he had met residents returning to destroyed homes trying to dig latrines in the ruins.



"They're telling me most of all they want dignity," he said. "We've got to get the power back on so we can start to get the sanitation system back in place.



"We have a massive 60-day plan now to surge in food, get a million meals out there a day, start to rebuild the health sector, bring in tents for the winter, get hundreds of thousands of kids back into school."



According to figures supplied to mediators by the Israeli military's civil affairs agency and released by the UN humanitarian office, on Thursday some 950 trucks carrying aid and commercial supplies crossed into Gaza from Israel.



Relief agencies have called for the Rafah border crossing from Egypt to be reopened to speed the flow of food, fuel and medicines, and Turkey has a team of rescue specialists waiting at the border to help find bodies in the rubble.



Some violent incidents have taken place despite the ceasefire.



Gaza's civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said Saturday that it had recovered the bodies of nine Palestinians -- two men, three women and four children -- from the Shaaban family after Israeli troops fired two tank shells at a bus.



Two more victims were blown apart in the blast and have yet to be recovered, it said.



At Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital, the victims were laid out in white shrouds as their relatives mourned.



"My daughter, her children and her husband; my son, his children and his wife were killed. What did they do wrong?" demanded grandmother Umm Mohammed Shaaban. "They were little... What did they do wrong? There is no truce."

News.Az