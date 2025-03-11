UN alerts of worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan due to ongoing conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric warned on Monday that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is deteriorating as the conflict between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensifies.

Dujarric pointed out that cuts in humanitarian funding have exacerbated the already dire situation and stressed that halting hostilities is crucial for enabling humanitarian missions to assist the Sudanese people, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Dujarric noted that increasing insecurity in Sudan has forced thousands of citizens to flee their homes and towns in search of safer areas, resulting in an internal refugee crisis. The latest attack occurred on March 3 in North Darfur and led to the displacement of over 23,000 people.

Additionally, the Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, expressed concerns about the risk of suspending humanitarian aid to Sudan following recent funding cuts announced by government donors. This could deprive millions of Sudanese of critical humanitarian services, including food and healthcare unless alternative funding is provided. Nkweta-Salami stressed that this “abrupt” suspension of funding comes at a time of critical humanitarian need in Sudan, where half the population faces food scarcity and famine continues to spread. Deadly diseases such as cholera and hepatitis are also affecting displaced communities due to poor sanitation and a lack of hygiene. The ongoing conflict has further exacerbated the situation by destroying infrastructure and disrupting essential services, including healthcare, clean water, and electricity.

Nkweta-Salami emphasized that humanitarian assistance has been a lifeline for Sudan over the past year, providing vital services to over 15.6 million people. However, she highlighted that the need this year will be even greater as the country continues to descend into a humanitarian crisis, with only 6.3 percent of the necessary funding currently available. Thus, Nkweta-Salami urged foreign donors to reconsider their decision to suspend humanitarian aid to Sudan and called on other governments, charities, and private donors to step in to provide the funds needed to continue life-saving humanitarian missions.

The humanitarian situation in Sudan, described as one of the worst crises by the African Union, has raised international concerns in recent months as armed conflict has escalated, leading to the suspension of various humanitarian programs. In February, the UN human rights chief warned of a looming famine crisis in Sudan and just a few days later, the UN World Food Programme temporarily suspended food assistance to a refugee camp due to intense fighting between the RSF and Sudanese forces.

News.Az