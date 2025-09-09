UN calls for ceasefire as high-rise attacks displace Palestinians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has renewed its call for a ceasefire amid escalating violence in Gaza.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), dozens of Palestinian families have been displaced following Israel’s recent attacks on high-rise buildings in Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attacks on residential towers in #Gaza have displaced dozens of families, many left on the streets without shelter or basic necessities.



With humanitarian access severely restricted, the suffering of already displaced persons is only deepening.



We need a #CeasefireNow. pic.twitter.com/vSwGzg3Pes — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 9, 2025

Israel’s Defence Minister reported that 30 buildings have been destroyed and warned of further operations, raising concerns over civilian safety and worsening the humanitarian crisis.

News.Az