Yandex metrika counter

UN calls for ceasefire as high-rise attacks displace Palestinians

  • Politics
  • Share
UN calls for ceasefire as high-rise attacks displace Palestinians
Photo: Al Jazeera

The United Nations has renewed its call for a ceasefire amid escalating violence in Gaza.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), dozens of Palestinian families have been displaced following Israel’s recent attacks on high-rise buildings in Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israel’s Defence Minister reported that 30 buildings have been destroyed and warned of further operations, raising concerns over civilian safety and worsening the humanitarian crisis.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      