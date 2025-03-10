UN chief 'alarmed' by violent escalation in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm on Monday over the violent escalation in Syria's coastal regions, which has led to widespread killings, according to his spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General is alarmed by the violent escalation in the coastal areas of Syria that has seen widespread summary killings, including of entire families, and the loss of at least one of our colleagues from UNRWA," Stephane Dujarric told a news conference, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Guterres expressed his "sincere condolences to Syrians mourning the loss of loved ones" and wished a "speedy recovery for the injured."

He further called "on all parties to protect civilians and to stop inflammatory rhetoric and actions."

Expressing concern over rising tensions among communities, Guterres stressed that "the bloodshed in Syria must stop immediately," adding that "perpetrators of violations must be held to account."

Guterres also acknowledged the announcement by the interim government in Syria on the formation of an investigative committee and another committee aimed at preserving civil peace. He emphasized the importance of "inclusive and transparent transitional justice and reconciliation processes for sustainable peace."

Amid widespread disinformation and heightened tensions, Guterres noted the need to protect space for "independent media and human rights organizations to carry out their work of monitoring and verification and to shed light in a transparent manner on reports and allegations."

Last week, Syria's coastal governorates of Latakia and Tartus witnessed coordinated attacks by Assad loyalists. These were the most intense assaults since the regime’s collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties.

After the collapse of the Assad regime in December, the new Syrian authorities launched an initiative to settle the status of former regime members in the military and security forces, contingent on their surrendering weapons and remaining untainted by bloodshed.

While tens of thousands accepted the initiative, some armed groups made up of regime remnants, particularly in the coastal region where high-ranking Assad officers were stationed, rejected it.

Over time, these groups fled to the mountainous areas, stirring tensions, destabilizing the region, and launching sporadic attacks against government forces in recent weeks.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.

News.Az