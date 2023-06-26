UN chief calls for avoiding further tensions amid events with Wagner in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged to avoid further tensions amid the events around an attempted armed mutiny in Russia by the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), News.Az reports citing the press service of the UN chief.

"The Secretary-General has been following with concern the developments in the Russian Federation. He is aware of the latest reports regarding steps to de-escalate tensions. He urges all concerned to continue to act responsibly and with a view to avoid further tensions," the statement reads.

News.Az