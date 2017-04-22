UN chief holds first meeting with Donald Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres held a brief first meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Report informs referring to TASS that the due statement came from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The secretary-general and the president agreed to meet again in the near future. The UN chief had an interesting and constructive conversation on cooperation between the United States and the United Nations”, Dujarric told, underlining that they had an interesting discussion.

According to the spokesman, the meeting lasted 10-15 minutes.

News.Az

