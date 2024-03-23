UN chief strongly condemns terror attack in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and conveys condolences to the people and government of the Russian Federation, according to a statement released by Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured. The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The Secretary-General also wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

A terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening. Unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles went on a shooting spree. An explosion rocked the building, starting a fire. The special services are conducting a search operation. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin canceled all mass events in the capital in the next two days, and a number of other Russian regions followed suit.

