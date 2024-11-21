UN commends Azerbaijan’s climate action efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px



Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator, praised Azerbaijan's efforts to tackle climate change during his address at COP29 on Thursday.

Speaking at the event on “National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Regional Approaches for Resilient Caucasus Mountains and Beyond,” Neto congratulated Azerbaijan for successfully submitting its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), News.Az reports."I would like to extend my congratulations to the government of Azerbaijan on successfully submitting its national adaptation plan for the UNFCCC," Neto said. "This submission highlights the strong partnership between UNDP and Azerbaijan, which is crucial for both adapting to climate change and reducing carbon emissions."He further outlined the ongoing collaboration, which includes integrating international renewable energy strategies, improving energy efficiency, and fostering community-based approaches to protect biodiversity and enhance climate resilience.Neto emphasized that UNDP, alongside the broader UN system, is committed to raising ambitions and accelerating climate action, with adaptation efforts and emissions reductions at the core of these efforts. He also stressed the importance of mobilizing financial resources to ensure the successful implementation of climate adaptation measures.

News.Az