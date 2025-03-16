UN concerned about US strikes in Yemen

A plume of smoke billows during a US strike on Yemen's Huthi-held capital Sanaa early on March 16, 2025.

The UN is concerned about the US strikes on Yemeni territory controlled by the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement and calls on all parties to cease military activity.





This is stated in a statement distributed to journalists by the official representative of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, News.Az informs.

"We note with concern the United States' multiple strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, which have resulted in deaths and casualties. We are also concerned by the Houthi's continued threats to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea," the statement said. "We call for maximum restraint and a cessation of hostilities."

The world organization also noted that "any further escalation could exacerbate regional tensions, prompt new rounds of retaliatory actions that could further destabilize Yemen and the [Middle East] region, and pose a serious threat to the already dire humanitarian situation in the country."

News.Az