UN confirms US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations confirmed on Tuesday that it had received notification from Washington regarding its withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement, a major campaign promise made by US President Donald Trump, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"I can confirm to you that the United States has notified the secretary-general, in his capacity as a depository, of its withdrawal on January 27 of this year from the Paris agreement," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.Advertisement"According to Article 28, paragraph two, of the Paris agreement, the withdrawal of the United States will take effect on January 27, 2026."

News.Az