UN deputy chief urges NAM member states to take active part in protecting women’s rights

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has called on the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to take an active part in protecting women's rights, News.Az reports.

Speaking via video conferencing at the NAM Conference on Advancing the Rights and Empowerment of Women held in Baku, the UN official underlined the importance of increasing women's economic rights and empowering them.

She also highlighted their potential in the areas of science, education, and technology.

Amina Mohammed emphasized the importance of ensuring the active participation of women in society and in management.

