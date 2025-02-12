UN estimates Gaza reconstruction costs at over $53 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

A UN report released on Tuesday estimated that recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip would require more than $53 billion, with short-term needs over the first three years reaching approximately $20.568 billion.

"The report estimates the recovery and reconstruction needs in the short, medium and long term across the Gaza Strip at $53.142 billion. Of these, the near-term needs in the first three years are estimated to be around $20.568 billion," said the report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, News.Az reports,citing foreign media.

Highlighting the dire economic and humanitarian toll of the conflict, the report noted that Gaza's economy is projected to shrink 83% in 2024, with unemployment reaching 80%.

"In Palestine, poverty is projected to have risen to 74.3% in 2024, up from 38.8% at the end of 2023," said the report.

Guterres stressed that addressing immediate humanitarian needs is crucial. "In the immediate and short term, the scale of the humanitarian crisis will require a continued focus on delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance."

Recalling the UN's $6.6 billion humanitarian flash appeal on Dec. 11, 2024, the report said $3.6 billion from the appeal is allocated to address the most critical needs of 2.1 million Palestinians in Gaza.

"These short-term needs are focused on addressing acute humanitarian needs through the delivery of emergency supplies and the provision of critical services, including protection, until local services and markets are restored," it said.

The report emphasized two key priorities remaining -- ensuring stronger civilian protection and securing safe and unhindered access to aid.

