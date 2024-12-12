UN experts condemn Israeli airstrikes on Syria as severe breaches of int'l law

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) strongly condemned Israel’s extensive military operations in Syria in a press conference on Wednesday, emphasizing that these actions following Bashar al-Assad’s downfall, constitute serious violations of international law, News.az reports citing foreign media .

United Nations (UN) experts, including the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms While Countering Terrorism, Ben Saul, also condemned Israel’s conduct. Saul stated that “[t]here is absolutely no legal basis under international law to preventively or preemptively disarm a country. This is completely lawless.”Israel has conducted around 350 airstrikes in recent days across strategic locations in Syria, including Damascus, Homs, Tartous, Latakia, and Palmyra. These operations aim to dismantle critical infrastructure, targeting weapons production sites, anti-aircraft batteries, and airfields. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly managed to dismantle 70-80 percent of Assad’s strategic military capabilities, with a particular focus on destroying weapons stockpiles to prevent them from falling into the hands of various groups. In addition, Israel has bolstered its presence in the Golan Heights buffer zone along its border with Syria.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the situation, noting the collapse of the Separation of Forces Agreement from 1974 between Israel and Syria, which had remained in place for 50 years. Netanyahu stated, “The collapse of the Assad regime offers great opportunity but also significant dangers. The Syrian army abandoned its positions, we gave the Israeli army the order to take over these positions to ensure that no hostile force embeds itself right next to the border of Israel.”A letter written by Israel’s ambassador to the UN Security Council further elaborated on Israel’s stance, describing the operations as a “limited and temporary” security measure.Recently, Israel’s IDF incursion into the buffer zone has drawn criticism from several nations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. Similarly, the Kremlin condemned Israel’s strikes on Syria and the establishment of a “buffer zone” in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, calling for a rapid stabilization of the region that saw the ousting of its longtime leader. Likewise, France condemned these actions as a violation of the 1974 Agreement and reaffirmed its full support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights, emphasizing the need to maintain its security. France also urged Israel to withdraw from the area and to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter.The status of the Golan Heights has been debated for years. In 2019, former US President Donald Trump recognized it as Israeli territory, leading to discussions in the European Parliament about its implications and the potential annexation of West Bank settlements.Israel’s ongoing operations reflect a broader pattern of military engagement across multiple regions, including reported genocidal acts in Gaza and accusations of war crimes in Lebanon. During Wednesday’s press conference, UN experts stated that Israel is attacking a sovereign state without provocation, emphasizing the need to protect the rights and dignity of all societal groups, including minorities.

News.Az