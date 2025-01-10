UN improves Azerbaijan's economic growth forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the report, economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2024 amounted to 4.6%. For 2025 and 2026, the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan was projected at 3%.In other words, economic growth in 2024 exceeded the previous UN forecast by 2 percentage points. Also, the UN increased the economic growth forecast for 2025 by 0.2 percentage points.Noted that according to the latest figures released by the State Statistics Committee, economic growth in Azerbaijan in January-November 2024 amounted to 4.1%.

