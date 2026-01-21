UN: Israeli blockade halts 70% of Gaza's water production

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN has reported that 70 percent of Gaza City's water production is disrupted due to Israeli restrictions on the repair of a key supply line, as Israel blocks the entry of a necessary "dual-use" item.

"Our partners working on water, sanitation, and hygiene warned that approximately 70 percent of Gaza City's total water production is currently disrupted due to challenges related to repairing the Mekorot water supply line," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said at a news conference on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

He noted that the line "comes from Israel into Gaza and is located east of the so-called ‘Yellow Line,’ where Israeli forces remain deployed."

Haq said an assessment of the damaged pipeline "identified the need for a section of steel pipe that is not available in Gaza and is restricted from entry into Gaza as a 'dual-use' item."

Saying that Israel on Sunday denied another request by the UN's partner to repair a well that is one of the "important" water sources for the enclave, Haq said, "Our partners are looking at alternative water sources and scaling up water trucking to ensure continued access to safe water." "OCHA reiterates the need for expanded access, including to critical items deemed as 'dual use,' without which improvements to the most basic of services, such as access to safe water, will not happen," he said. As winter conditions persist, Haq pointed to the mounting humanitarian risks, saying, "As Gaza remains in the grip of winter, another hypothermia-related child death was reported by the Gaza’s Ministry of Health yesterday. This brings the total number of reported deaths linked to cold weather this season to nine."

He urged "urgent solutions, including allowing the entry of batteries, solar panels, and other energy sources that are needed to set up communal heating spaces."

