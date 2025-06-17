Yandex metrika counter

UN nuclear watchdog sees signs of 'direct impacts' at Iran's Natanz site

The UN's nuclear watchdog says it's seen signs of "direct impacts" on the underground part of Iran's uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, News.az reports citing BBC.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has analysed satellite imagery collected after Israel's attacks on Friday.

The IAEA says it saw "no change" to sites at the Isfahan nuclear site or the underground Fordo enrichment plant.

Yesterday, Israel said it attacked the sites and killed nine Iranian nuclear scientists to stop Tehran developing nuclear weapons.


