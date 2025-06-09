U.N. Ocean Conference opens in France amid absence of U.S. government scientists

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, world leaders, scientists, and officials came together to inaugurate the third United Nations Ocean Conference and launch a global appeal aimed at saving the world’s oceans, which experts warn are in poor condition.

The presidents of France and Costa Rica launched the summit with speeches calling for bold action to address the myriad problems oceans face, including warming, rising seas, pollution — especially plastics — overfishing and the destruction of biodiversity and marine environments, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The summit's work actually began last week, when thousands of scientists from across the world descended on Nice to hammer out recommendations to give to policy makers.

The scientists met in large tents along Nice's colorful port, where azure waters sparkle under the Mediterranean buildings' pastel-colored façades. As the summit approached, research and scientific boats pulled into the harbor, including a giant, three-mast Norwegian tall ship.

