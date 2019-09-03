UN probe alleges war crimes, 'endemic impunity' in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Horrific rights violations, including killings, torture and sexual violence, are being committed with impunity by all sides in Yemen's brutal conflict, UN war crimes investigators warned Tuesday, AFP reported.

The investigators, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2017, said they had "identified, where possible, individuals who may be responsible for international crimes," and had provided the confidential list to UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

If confirmed by an independent and competent court, many of the violations identified "may result in individuals being held responsible for war crimes," they said in a statement.

"The international community must stop turning a blind eye to these violations and the intolerable humanitarian situation," said Kamel Jendoubi, who heads the so-called Group of Independent Eminent International and Regional Experts.

