UN Resident Coordinator congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday (VIDEO)

The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

In a video message, the UN representative said over 300 million people all over the world, including Azerbaijanis, have been celebrating the Novruz holiday for the last 3,000 years.

“This holiday calls for peace, solidarity and reconciliation,” she added.

News.Az