UN Secretary-General Guterres to visit Kazakhstan on August 3

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Kazakhstan on August 3 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reported.

During his visit to Almaty, Guterres and Tokayev are expected to hold bilateral talks and visit the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform News Agency.

Earlier reports had indicated Guterres’ planned visit to Kyrgyzstan in early July as part of his regional outreach in Central Asia.

