UN secretary general is on his way to Moscow, UN spokesman says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is currently on a plane en route to Moscow, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.

Guterres will be “received” by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and will have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He is also scheduled to travel to Kyiv and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday.

“It’s important that he [the Secretary-General] is able to talk clearly with the leadership on both sides and see what progress we can make. Ultimately, the end goal is to have a halt to fighting, and to have ways to improve the situation of the people in Ukraine, lessen the threat that they’re under and provide humanitarian aid towards them,” Haq said to reporters during an afternoon press briefing.

