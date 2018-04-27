UN Secretary General urges Armenian President to resolve crisis in country through dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone conversation with Armenian President Armen Sargsyan April 27, official spokesman for the Secretary-General Stefan Dujarrik told reporters, according TASS.

Guterres stressed the importance of resolving the crisis in the country through a dialogue of the parties to the conflict and in the constitutional framework.

News.Az

