UN Secretary General urges Armenian President to resolve crisis in country through dialogue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone conversation with Armenian President Armen Sargsyan April 27, official spokesman for the Secretary-General Stefan Dujarrik told reporters, according TASS.

Guterres stressed the importance of resolving the crisis in the country through a dialogue of the parties to the conflict and in the constitutional framework.

"The Secretary General spoke with the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan this morning. The Secretary-General stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the situation in the country through dialogue and in the constitutional framework", Dujarrik said.

