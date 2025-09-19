Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council decides to keep sanctions on Iran

UN Security Council decides to keep sanctions on Iran
The United Nations Security Council did not adopt a draft resolution on Friday to permanently lift sanctions on Iran. However, Tehran and key European powers still have eight days to negotiate a delay.

The 15-member UN Security Council was required to vote on the draft resolution on Friday after Britain, France, and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose UN sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria voted in favor of the draft text on Friday. Nine members voted against it, while two abstained.


