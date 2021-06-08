UN Security Council endorses Secretary-General Guterres for second term
The UN Security Council on Tuesday endorsed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a second term.
Estonia's UN Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, as Security Council president for the month of June, announced the endorsement after a private meeting of the council.
The Security Council recommends that the UN General Assembly appoint Guterres for a second five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Jurgenson said the General Assembly is likely to hold a session on Guterres' appointment on June 18.
