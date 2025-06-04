UN warns Haiti at high risk from severe hurricanes

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins, Haiti faces an elevated disaster risk, with meteorologists predicting an unusually active storm season. The warning comes as the country grapples with a deepening humanitarian crisis marked by mass displacement and widespread insecurity.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a 60 percent chance that this year’s hurricane season, running from June through November, will be more active than normal, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The forecast includes 13 to 19 named storms, with six to 10 expected to become hurricanes, and three to five reaching major status — storms with winds over 110 mph.

News.Az