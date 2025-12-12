UN warns of potential 'regional conflict' in eastern DR Congo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN's peacekeeping chief warned on Friday about the growing risk of a spreading "conflagration" in Africa's Great Lakes region, as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels continue to make territorial gains in eastern DR Congo.

"In recent days, the new offensive launched by the AFC/M23 in South Kivu has revived the spectre of a regional conflagration with incalculable consequences," Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the UN Security Council, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The conflict is becoming increasingly regionalised," he said, citing "the direct or indirect involvement of armed forces and groups from neighbouring countries, as well as the cross-border movements of displaced populations and combatants."

M23 fighters asserted control over Uvira in eastern DR Congo on Friday, making locals sweep the streets after the city's capture two days ago, residents said.

Part of an offensive launched at the beginning of December in South Kivu province along the Burundian border, the armed group's takeover of Uvira follows its capture of the major cities of Goma and Bukavu in January and February.

Lacroix on Friday also warned of the possible breakup of DR Congo.

"Recent developments pose a serious risk of the progressive fragmentation of the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly its eastern part," he said.

Earlier this month, the Congolese and Rwandan leaders signed a peace deal in Washington at Trump's urging, raising hopes that peace could be within reach for the region after three decades of conflict.

