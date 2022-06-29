UN will continue to assist Azerbaijan in managing water resources: Resident Coordinator

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations will continue to assist Azerbaijan in ensuring sustainable water resources management, UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva said on Wednesday.

The UN official made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on “Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management” held in the “smart village” of Aghali in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

According to her, this issue is most serious in Azerbaijan due to climate change and the fact that most of the water resources (70 percent) enter the country from other sources in the region.

Andreeva also pledged the UN’s continued support for Azerbaijan in achieving sustainable development goals.

News.Az