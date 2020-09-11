UNEC brand recognized in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UNEC brand of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, which has become a world brand with the educational programs it offers, continues to strengthen its position in the world educational space.

Thus, the UNEC brand of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics was also recognized by the Federal Intellectual Property Service of Russia (ROSPATENT), one of the largest countries in the world.

UNEC, which is expanding its coverage day by day, has previously been registered in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Turkey, and Estonia.

News.Az

