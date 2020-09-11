Yandex metrika counter

UNEC brand recognized in Russia

  • Science
  • Share
UNEC brand recognized in Russia

The UNEC brand of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, which has become a world brand with the educational programs it offers, continues to strengthen its position in the world educational space.

Thus, the UNEC brand of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics was also recognized by the Federal Intellectual Property Service of Russia (ROSPATENT), one of the largest countries in the world.

UNEC, which is expanding its coverage day by day, has previously been registered in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Turkey, and Estonia.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      