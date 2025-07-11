UNESCO adds two more Azerbaijani monuments to Tentative World Heritage List

Located in the Ordubad district of Azerbaijan, Gamigaya lies in the watershed of the Zangezur range at an altitude of 3,725 meters. It is a historically significant site, renowned for its extensive collection of rock carvings dating back to various periods of the Bronze Age, Iron Age, and Middle Ages.

Gabala, on the other hand, holds a prominent place in Azerbaijan’s history. As the first capital of Caucasian Albania, the ancient city played a vital role in the country’s economic, political, and cultural life as early as the 4th century B.C. It is also referenced in written sources dating back to the 1st century A.D. With a history spanning approximately 2,500 years, Gabala was a major hub of trade and governance in the region.

Azerbaijan will continue its scientific and organizational efforts to secure the future inscription of both monuments on the official UNESCO World Heritage List.

The 47th session of the World Heritage Committee will continue through July 16.